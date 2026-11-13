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Avatar: Seven Havens creators confirm new details on show's future
8 days ago
Avatar fans received good news this week with the announcement that Avatar: Seven Havens will return in just a few months. The second season of the show will officially be titled Book 2: Discovery, and is set to premiere on May 21, 2027. Better still, Book 3 will also be released sometime next year. While that was the splashiest news executive producers Sheaj Sethi and Ethan Spaulding shared in a Reddit AMA, they also teased some details about what to expect from the show's future. Here's what we learned.