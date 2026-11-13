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Bay County foundation awards $400K to five groups in first opioid remediation grants
By Mid-Michigan NOW,8 days ago
BAY CITY, Mich. — $400,000 have been awarded to five organizations in Bay County to help address the opioid epidemic in mid-Michigan. Established in 2026, the Bay County Opioid Remediation Grant Program supports evidence-based and evidence-informed programs addressing Opioid Use Disorder and co-occurring Substance Use Disorder and Mental Health conditions.