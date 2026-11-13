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West Virginia’s 2026 Election was a National Model for Safe, Secure, and Accurate Voting
4 days ago
The November 3rd General Election is now in the history books and West Virginia citizens can be proud of what they accomplished together. Once again, Mountain State voters demonstrated their commitment to self-government by participating in an election that was safe, secure, transparent, and efficiently administered from the first early vote to the final ballot count.