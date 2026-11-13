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Volleyball Wraps up MEC Tournament with MEC Championship Match Against Fairmont State
7 days ago
Fairmont, W. Va. - After taking care of business over the first two days of the 2026 Mountain East Conference (MEC) Volleyball Championships, the Wheeling University Volleyball team (20-9, 12-4) finds themselves back on the conference championship stage. The Cardinals will battle the reigning MEC North Champions Fairmont State in the 2026 MEC Volleyball Championship match, with tip-off at 7 PM. The Cardinals and Falcons have built a rivalry over the last few seasons, and it will culminate in this championship match-up.