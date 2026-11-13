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Dana White Criticizes RAF for Failing to Secure Their Athletes
By Adam Martin,8 days ago
UFC president Dana White criticized RAF for failing to secure their athletes, as it feels like there are constantly brawls at their events. Usman Nurmagomedov and his team attacked Merab Dvalishvili ahead of the RAF event this weekend in Abu Dhabi, far from the first time we have seen these sorts of shenanigans at an RAF card, and White knows it all too well.