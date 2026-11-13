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This boutique in the East Crossroads is a one-stop shop for unique gifts
By Nina Cherry,8 days ago
With the holiday season quickly approaching, it’s time to start brainstorming gift ideas for the person who seemingly has everything, and Kansas City magazine has a few suggestions. What about a pedestal platter with pink glassblown prawns? A trivet shaped like a tomato vine or coupe glasses dotted with tiny multicolored embellishments akin to pom-poms?