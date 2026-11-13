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Insect-a-palooza captivates community members
By Braylon GreenconservationDepartment of BiologyDillen PhillipsEntomologyFeatureGrace HarkenriderGroening CommonsInsect-a-paloozaJorge Parades-MonteroMathys KotzeMordain GladneyParasitologyPhoto StorypreservationSaginaw County Mosquito Abatement CommissionSuper Bugs Lab,8 days ago
Ecology, Evolution, and Organismal Biology student Dillen Phillips sharing their exhibit on the life stages of butterflies. | Braylon Green. To educate the public on insect diversity, highlight ecological importance, and display that bugs are much more than household pests, the Super Bugs Lab of the SVSU Department of Biology hosted its annual Insect-a-palooza for community members of all ages in the Groening Commons of SVSU’s campus Nov. 2.