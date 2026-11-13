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Moncure Fire celebrates 60 years with Family Fun Day, health fair, live music & helicopter appearance!
7 days ago
Pittsboro, NC — Moncure Fire is inviting the community to celebrate 60 years of service with a special Family Fun Day and Health Fair on Saturday, November 14, 2026. The celebration promises something for everyone, including live music, free food, children’s activities, health screenings, and a special helicopter appearance!
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