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Raj Shamani’s ‘Figuring Out’ Passes ‘The Diary of a CEO’ and Joe Rogan in YouTube Subscribers
By Nii A. Ahene,7 days ago
“Figuring Out with Raj Shamani,” the India-made interview podcast hosted by entrepreneur Raj Shamani, has reached 22 million YouTube subscribers and passed both Steven Bartlett’s “The Diary of a CEO” and “The Joe Rogan Experience,” according to a November 13 press release from the show, less than two weeks after Bartlett’s team claimed the top spot.