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Ferris State Volleyball lands six All-GLIAC selections
8 days ago
Ferris State Volleyball, which is slated to host the GLIAC tournament semifinals and championship matches this weekend, recently had six all-conference honorees named. The Bulldogs currently sit as the nation’s top team in the AVCA coaches poll and the NCAA NPI metric rankings. Ferris State clinched the program’s 10th regular-season title in the last 13 seasons last week against Davenport.