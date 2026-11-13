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Howell Binkley (1956–2020): Giving the Story Its Light
By Jack Quinn,7 days ago
Share your thoughts in the comment section below. Linked names go to that person’s TheaterScene page, where you can see how often we’ve covered them. Howell Binkley’s art could make a dancer seem suspended in space or a crowded musical seem as intimate as a conversation. The lighting designer of Hamilton and Jersey Boys died on August 14, 2020, aged 64. Playbill and Deadline reported that he had lung cancer. His contribution to theater was not simply to make its performers visible. It was to give movement an atmosphere, to direct attention without breaking the spell, and to make very different theatrical worlds feel complete.