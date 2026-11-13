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AIVANTA’s Donnovan Andrews Is Building a Summit for Brands Preparing to Work With Hundreds of Creators
By Cecilia Carloni,4 days ago
AIVANTA has built software that logs each introduction it makes between a brand and a creator, collects the grades those introductions receive, and rolls them into a composite score. Founder and CEO Donnovan Andrews is counting on that system to turn Authentic, the company’s brand-creator summit, into the start of relationships he expects brands to need by the hundreds.