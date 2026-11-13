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MSUFCU's $40M Pledge Pushes Michigan State Past $2B Fundraising Mark
By Marcus Taylor,8 days ago
Michigan State University Federal Credit Union has pledged $40 million over the next 10 years to Michigan State University's $4 billion fundraising campaign, a commitment that reportedly pushed the effort past its $2 billion halfway mark. The gift adds to a relationship between the East Lansing-based credit union and the university that already totals more than $100 million over nearly five decades.
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