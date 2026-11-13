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Vox Media Signs Three-Year Ad Sales Deal With Political Media Company The Bulwark
By Dragomir Stojkov,4 days ago
Vox Media has signed an exclusive three-year advertising sales and marketing agreement with The Bulwark, executives told Axios. The deal makes Vox Media the sole ad seller for the political media company’s podcasts, video, newsletters, and live events. Beginning in 2027, Vox Media’s advertising partners will have access to nearly 200 hours of original current affairs programming per month, the companies said.