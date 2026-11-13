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Marthasville man charged with felony domestic assault
8 days ago
A Marthasville man has been charged with felony second-degree domestic assault following an incident Nov. 9, according to court documents. The Warren County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence in the 18100 block of Highway O at approximately 1:45 a.m. that morning after receiving a report that Justin Karll had assaulted his girlfriend, who he lived with in the basement of the home.
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