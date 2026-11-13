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Early study results and open questions for an adjustable heart valve for children
By Marcus Taylor,7 days ago
The pivotal study included 62 children at 12 U.S. sites, according to MedTech Dive. MedPage Today reported that participants had no device-related complications through 30 days and no valve reinterventions through six months. MedTech Dive also reported three valve-frame fractures and reduced movement in one leaflet in two patients; neither type of event caused symptoms.