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Honoring veterans with cookies, cards, salutes and solemn ceremonies
4 days ago
Veterans of all ranks, military branches, and eras of service were shown all kinds of appreciation Wednesday, including cookies and handcrafted cards of thanks. This year’s Veterans Day featured Girl Scout Troop 84141 presented pins and flags to those who served and distributed cards and cookies to all those in attendance at Veterans Day ceremonies on Ballardvale Green.
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