undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
H.I.G. Capital Forms Creator Economy Company Waveborn, Buys Talent Firm JRE as Its First Acquisition
By Nii A. Ahene,8 days ago
H.I.G. Small-Cap & Growth, the growth investment affiliate of private capital firm H.I.G. Capital, has formed Waveborn, a Creator Economy company that plans to expand by acquiring other businesses, and has bought New York creator management firm Jake Rosen Entertainment (JRE) as its first asset, according to a November 13 announcement from H.I.G.