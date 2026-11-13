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Elevate Communications Hires Former TikTok Brand Partnerships Lead to Run Creator Practice
By Dragomir Stojkov,4 days ago
Elevate Communications, a Boston-based strategic communications and brand marketing agency, has named Sam Valentine, who led brand partnerships for fashion and luxury clients at TikTok, as Head of Digital, Social and Creator Services. Valentine will lead Elevate’s digital practice, connecting its social strategy and creator partnerships with the agency’s strategic...