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DPW director hired as deputy town manager
By Teddy Tauscher,4 days ago
ANDOVER — A department head has been chosen to serve as one of three deputy town managers. On Monday, the Select Board unanimously approved appointing then Department of Public Works, or DPW, Director Carlos Jaquez to replace outgoing Deputy Town Manager Brittney Lavoie. Jaquez, who was slated to start Tuesday, will make $185,000 in the position annually, which is about the same compensation he received in his previous role, according to Town Manager Andrew Flanagan.