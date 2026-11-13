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World Diabetes Day 2026: Warning Signs And Early Detection
By Dominic Archer,8 days ago
MITCHELL, SD (Mitchell Now) — World Diabetes Day is Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, raising awareness about diabetes symptoms, early diagnosis and access to treatment. The 2026–27 World Diabetes Day campaign theme is “Early action on diabetes,” focusing on early diagnosis and risk reduction. For Mitchell and Davison County residents, the observance offers a reminder to understand their risk and discuss screening with a health care provider.