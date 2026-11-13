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Six Miami-Dade municipalities prepare for runoff elections in November and December
8 days ago
Voters in six Miami-Dade County municipalities will return to the polls in November and December for runoff elections following the November 3 general election, with election officials reminding residents of important voting deadlines and temporary polling location changes. The Miami-Dade County Office of the Supervisor of Elections announced Friday, November...
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