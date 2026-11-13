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New Mexico Task Force Proposes New Office to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous People
By Brant.One Newsroom,3 days ago
A seek for feedback by the New Mexico task force on a proposal to establish a state-level office solely addressing cases of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP). According to Source NM, members of the New Mexico Department of Justice’s MMIP Task Force presented the proposal to state lawmakers during an interim Indian Affairs Committee hearing, November 12 in Santa Fe.
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