undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Philadelphia’s Original BYOB Holiday Light Trolley Tour Is Back, Rolling Through the City’s Most Festive Displays With Live Music and Sing-Alongs
By Hec,7 days ago
Philadelphia’s Original BYOB Holiday Light Trolley Tour Is Back, Rolling Through the City’s Most Festive Displays With Live Music and Sing-Alongs. Founding Footsteps — named the #1 History Tour in the United States by USA TODAY — returns with its beloved annual tradition, now booking for the 2026 holiday season.