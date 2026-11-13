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A worrying injury to a Barcelona star pushes Flick towards an urgent meeting
By Hussein Hamdy,8 days ago
According to the Spanish newspaper "Marca", injuries have wrecked Christensen's rhythm and continuity over recent seasons, both for Barcelona and his national team. The Danish defender had to withdraw from his national team's squad during the current international break to recover properly from his latest setback, a muscular problem in the rectus femoris of his left quadriceps.