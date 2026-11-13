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Officially: investigation into the Negreira case closed, Barcelona facing a final step before resolution
By Magdy Obaid,7 days ago
Gerard López, the former coach of Barcelona Atlètic, was the last witness to appear before Judge Alejandra Gil of Investigative Court No. 1 in Barcelona, who is leading this thorny case. His testimony completed the stage of gathering statements. The judge now has only to await the financial reports from the Catalan club before she settles the fate of the case in early 2027.