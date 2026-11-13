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‘Path to Protect Ratepayers’: Energy Affordability and Grid Reliability Council Unveils 22 Proposals to Shield Consumers
By Brant.One Newsroom,7 days ago
What are your energy concerns? New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s Energy Affordability and Grid Reliability Council has submitted more than 20 recommendations to protect electricity consumers and boost the power grid as demand continues to rise, the Office of the Governor said. According to the executive office, the...
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