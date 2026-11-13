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Byers’ Choice Carolers: A Handmade American Christmas Tradition
8 days ago
Joyce Byers was seeking Christmas decorations that evoked the warmth and tradition from her formative years in Pennsylvania rather than the flashy décor that had become popular. Creative expression was not new to Joyce; with her background in fashion design and a degree from Drexel University, she began creating Carolers at the family’s kitchen table using simple materials she had around the house. Her inner circle immediately fell in love with them, and before long, the requests from family and local Woman’s Exchanges started to create enough demand that Joyce’s hobby started to take a life of its own.