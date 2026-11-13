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CookieRun: Braverse’s Timeline of Fate Brings Shadow Milk Cookie to the Table
By Alex Swift,8 days ago
CookieRun: Braverse has a new Starter Deck, and this time we’re getting a little chaos with the timeline. Timeline of Fate brings Shadow Milk Cookie, Croissant Cookie, and Timekeeper Cookie together in a 63-card Blue deck built around keeping your hand full and your opponent under pressure. At $12.99, it’s also a relatively inexpensive way to jump into the game without having to hunt down cards from previous sets.