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TEHO puts 15 drinks and 9 surprises into its very exclusive advent calendar
7 days ago
The major Finnish beverage brand TEHO is taking a page out of Swedish company Latitude 65’s book and making a special edition advent calendar that fans can’t unfortunately actually purchase anywhere. The team has crafted its own black, silver, and white Christmas countdown box that comes with a giant logo across the front. Inside the traditional 24 windows is a combination of TEHO’s many delicious functional drinks and what are described as surprises.