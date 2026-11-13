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Donation kicks-off annual fundraising campaign for Berrien Springs Area Endowment
By Editorial Staff,8 days ago
The Berrien Springs Area Endowment has started its annual fundraising campaign with a $5,000 donation from former resident Denny Stover, BSAE Chairman Richard Bartz announced last week. “We were excited to see this generous donation from Dennis Stover to kick-off our annual fundraising campaign,” he said.” “It is particularly encouraging...