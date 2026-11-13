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Retiring SRU police chief leaving legacy of service and leadership
By Justin Zackal,8 days ago
For more than three decades, Chief Kevin Sharkey has answered the call to serve, including more than 27 years protecting the Slippery Rock University community as a member of SRU Police. When he retires Jan. 29, 2027, and signs off the police scanner for the final time, he will leave behind a legacy of service, a standard of excellence in law enforcement and a lasting impact on making Slippery Rock a safe and welcoming environment.