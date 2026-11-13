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Portugal pay tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo: everyone wears the number 7 shirt
By Gianluca Minchiotti,8 days ago
Federation president Pedro Proença, head coach Jorge Jesus and the team's three captains, Bernardo Silva, Rúben Dias and Bruno Fernandes, agreed the tribute at a meeting on Thursday. They made the decision together to celebrate the contribution of one of Portuguese football's greatest figures, who first wore the Portugal shirt in August 2003.