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Jury Deliberates Charges Against Former Albuquerque Officer in 2025 Hit-and-Run Case
By Brant.One Newsroom,7 days ago
A jury is deliberating the case of a former Albuquerque police officer accused of leaving the scene of a deadly hit-and-run involving a pedestrian last May of 2025. According to KOB 4, Krystal Garcia was riding as a passenger on a motorcycle driven by former officer Ezekiel Florez when it struck Daniel Trujillo along Central Avenue of Albuquerque, New Mexico. Both officers were off duty at the time of the crash.