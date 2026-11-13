undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
A Rare Architectural Offering in the Heart of Guilford
By Sponsored Post Staff,8 days ago
7 Beds | 7 Baths | 7,358 sq. ft. An extraordinary 1914 Palmer & Lamdin estate blends timeless architectural character with gracious living just steps from Sherwood Gardens. In the heart of Baltimore’s historic Guilford neighborhood, an exceptional residence offers a rare opportunity to own a piece of the city’s architectural heritage. Located at 4014 Greenway, this Italian Renaissance-inspired estate was designed in 1914 by renowned Baltimore architects Palmer & Lamdin, whose distinctive work continues to define some of the area’s most celebrated homes.
3