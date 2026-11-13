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Black Desert celebrates charitable donations from players on PC and console that helped rebuild a school
By Chris Neal,8 days ago
Olvia Academy might be a place of learning in Black Desert, but it was also a route for a charitable drive last year that was seeking to rebuild schools damaged by natural disasters. It’s that good work that’s being celebrated by Pearl Abyss on PC and console, as funds raised from that effort have helped to rebuild and reinforce a school in Bogor, Indonesia.