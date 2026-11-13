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Italy, Frattesi injured: leaves the national team training camp because of a muscle problem
By Gianluca Minchiotti,8 days ago
The FIGC said Italy returned to training at the Angelo Moratti Sports Centre the day after their comeback win against France, ahead of Sunday's match against Belgium, their final fixture in the UEFA Nations League group. The starting XI against Les Bleus had a recovery session in the gym and pool, while the rest of the squad trained on the pitch.