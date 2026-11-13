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Michael Carrick bids farewell to Manchester United with a moving message: "This love never dies"
By Abdelmawgood Samir,8 days ago
The message came following the appointment of Argentine Mauricio Pochettino as the team's new manager, marking the start of a new era at Old Trafford. According to "Marca", Carrick wanted to say goodbye to the Manchester United fans. His message looked back on his bond with the club, where he spent many years as a player before returning as a coach to take charge of the team.