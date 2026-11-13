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NFLSU rookie check-in: Week 10
By Caleb Yaccarino,8 days ago
A down week for the class, but a couple of great performances were sprinkled throughout. Sadly, Delane missed the Chiefs’ last game, but he should be back for Week 10!. Kansas City will be playing the Atlanta Falcons, a team that was selling at the deadline and is having a bad season. Delane will have a tough matchup against WR Drake London, and it’ll be interesting to see how he handles the physical receiver. Also, Delane will be tasked with tackling RB Bijan Robinson, which is nearly impossible.