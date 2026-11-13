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A Champions League club opens its doors: Regragui on the brink of a new European adventure
By Abdelmawgood Samir,8 days ago
French transfer market specialist Santi Aouna revealed, via his account on the platform "X", that Regragui and Pierre Sage top the list of candidates to take over the team's technical leadership. Sage remains the club management's preferred choice, he explained, but the Moroccan coach's stock has risen in recent times,...