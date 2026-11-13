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Microsoft Outlook still down after 24 hours and it's a grim reminder why you need a backup plan
By Viraj Gawde,7 days ago
Microsoft Outlook’s widespread service outage that began yesterday has entered its second day. The disruption affects individuals and businesses who rely on Microsoft’s tools, with Teams, OneDrive, and other Microsoft365 services caught up in it too. There are early signs of improvement, but still no concrete timeline for full recovery. The extended Microsoft outage shows what happens when several connected services relying on the same infrastructure become unreliable at the same time. Here’s what this means for you and what you should do.