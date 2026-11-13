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I upgraded my Excel tracker with Airtable and Notion, and Airtable gave me more for free
By Tony Phillips,8 days ago
I've used Excel for years, and it does almost everything I need it to do. But there's a difference between organizing information in a spreadsheet and building an interface that makes it easy to manage. Creating dashboards, linking related information, and automating workflows can take considerable effort, even with Copilot. Excel is excellent at handling data, but sometimes I want something designed specifically for managing it.