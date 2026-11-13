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High school athletes can capitalize on NIL, lawmakers look to protect young players
By Thanh Truong,8 days ago
NEW ORLEANS (InvestigateTV) - Name, image and likeness, or NIL, continues to dominate headlines and forever change the game for student athletes. While the federal government tackles the college landscape, some states have enacted laws to protect high school students and their families. In Louisiana, lawmakers recently passed legislation seeking...