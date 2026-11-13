undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
‘Everybody smiles’: How Norman Regional Hospital’s therapy dog supports patients, staff
By Kate Menz,7 days ago
As he trots through the halls of Norman Regional Hospital, one of the system’s favorite employees is covered in soft blond hair, stands about two feet tall, and might offer a kiss along the way. His colleagues describe him as a good boy who will do anything for a piece of dried beef lung and say he is his patients’ favorite healer.