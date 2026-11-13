undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
ACC Rooting Guide: Week 11
By Michael Schiffman,8 days ago
Dallas hosts the biggest conference game of the season. I can’t believe it’s Week 11. I also can’t believe Miami only scored three points in the first half at Notre Dame. On the other hand, the timing of Malachi Toney’s injury was as bad as it could get. The Canes didn’t have the practice time to get the offense comfortable (as much as possible) without having #1 on the field. Still, last week’s game was lost in the first half. I appreciate the passion of Miami fans, but that wasn’t enough of a catch to be a catch. Sorry. I will say I loved how our team fought back in the second half. The defense bowed up and the offense figured out how to get first downs and score touchdowns. Despite all that recent positivity, I am definitely nervous for Duke on Saturday afternoon.