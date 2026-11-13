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District football championships decided tonight
By Russell Korando,8 days ago
Eureka, Festus and St. Pius X host district championships tonight, while Crystal City, Jefferson and Seckman have tough road tests if they’re to play another week. Bundle up because playoff football weather arrived just in time for high school football’s stretch run that ends up with the Show Me Bowls in St. Joseph in December. Hillsboro, Festus and St. Pius were state finalists the last three years. That’s new territory for county teams. All that remains is closing the deal with Jefferson County’s first state title.
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