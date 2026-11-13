undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Washington DC Gym Shooting Leaves One Dead as Doctor Suspected in Attack Amid Condo Mold Dispute
By Daniel Harris,7 days ago
A deadly shooting at a Washington, D.C., fitness center has left one person dead and four others injured, drawing attention to a long-running legal dispute involving the suspected gunman and his condominium association. Authorities identified the suspect as Dr. Matt Lambert, 55, who was later found dead inside his luxury apartment from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
1