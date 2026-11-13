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Pumpkins to be composted at community day at Orkestai Farm at Planting Fields Arboretum in Oyster Bay
By Julia Capitelli,7 days ago
Community members will come together to compost and plant garlic for Orkestai Farm’s final community day of the season. The nonprofit on the grounds of Planting Fields Arboretum is collaborating with other local environmental activists to compost pumpkins from this fall. Orkestai is a no-till organic community farm founded...