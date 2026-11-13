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Elementary school students in Oyster Bay honor Theodore Roosevelt at Youngs Memorial Cemetery
By Will Sheeline,7 days ago
Second graders from Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School gathered at Youngs Memorial Cemetery in Oyster Bay on Oct. 27 to honor the life and legacy of President Theodore Roosevelt on what would have been his 168th birthday. The students participated in a remembrance ceremony at the president’s graveside, joining local officials, historians and community members in paying tribute to one of Oyster Bay’s most celebrated residents.