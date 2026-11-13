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Rural Ministry Executive Director Grateful for 'Incredible' Response to Food Pantry Shortage
7 days ago
It's been over two weeks since Chautauqua County Rural Ministry announced via social media that it was facing a "critical food shortage" at its Emergency Food Pantry, and the response since then has been "incredible." That from CCRM Executive Director Bridget Majka, who was a call-in guest on WDOE's "Viewpoint" program on Friday. She says they have seen many people step up and are even continuing food drives to help. Majka explains that while Rural Ministry is a member of FeedMore WNY for its soup kitchen, it cannot be a FeedMore member for its food pantry...
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